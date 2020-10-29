Virtual Halloween fun with Big BOO!seum Bash

The 25th Annual Big BOO!seum Bash is virtual this year and includes fun Halloween activities for children via social media.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 25th Annual Big Boo!seum Bash will be entirely virtual and will include eight partners showcasing fun online activities via social media.

Not even a pandemic can stop the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau from making sure children have some Halloween fun this year.

Communications Manager at the Little Rock CVB Libby Lloyd shares how they are making sure the Big Boo!seum Bash is continuing.

“This is where Museums and cultural attractions in the greater Little Rock area come together. They open their doors for a night of free, fun, family-friendly and safe trick-or-treating,” says Lloyd.

“It is a community outreach program for them because it is way to get families into their facilities and really learn about what they do and what they offer,” says Lloyd.

In order to keep families safe this year, eight partners have formed an event with pre-recorded videos on their Facebook page.

The videos are interactive and include crafts, ghost stories and more. Each video has its own secret code word, and once children have all of those codes, they can go to a special landing page on littlerock.com and be entered into a prize drawing for an electronic tablet.

“This is just a really good way to introduce or re-introduce families to all of the wonderful museums and attractions we have in our city,” says Lloyd.

“I have been so impressed by the creativity of people during the pandemic,” says Ashley King. “Before we were so busy and we didn’t stop and think of these cool ideas.”

This event is a great alternative for those who do not plan on in-person trick-or-treating this year.

2020 Big Boo!seum Participants Include:

Historic Arkansas Museum

Little Rock Visitor Center at Historic Curran Hall

MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Old State House Museum

Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center

Arkansas State Archives