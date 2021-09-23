Volunteers needed for Little Rock Marathon

It takes more than 2,000 volunteers to make the Little Rock Marathon a success each year. THV11 is proud to be a sponsor so you'll see us out there!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Looking for a way to participate in the Little Rock Marathon without having to train for a marathon? Register today to join one of the more than 75 volunteer groups that make up the Little Rock Marathon volunteer team.

Race weekend runs November 19-21, 2021. The Volunteer Program is presented by US Army Recruiting Battalion Oklahoma City, Little Rock Recruiting Company and THV11 KTHV. The Little Rock Marathon is a project of Little Rock Parks and Recreation.

“The Little Rock Marathon is a volunteer-driven organization,” Geneva Lamm, Little Rock Marathon Executive Director, said. “It takes the talent and high-octane energy of more than 2,000 volunteers to make our race happen each year. Our volunteers are at the heart of what makes our race so unique and fun.”

Volunteer Chairman Darren Tillery echoed Lamm’s sentiments. “Volunteering is one of the best ways to experience all the excitement of race weekend,” he said. “Our race would not be possible without the support of so many volunteers who help throughout the entire weekend.”