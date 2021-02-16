Warm up with this wild rice and mushroom soup recipe

Dr. Tionna Jenkins with Plate it Healthy shares a vegan wild rice and mushroom soup recipe.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What better way to deal with these cold temperatures outside than a warm bowl of wild rice and mushroom soup?

Dr. Tionna Jenkins with Plate it Healthy shares a vegan wild rice and mushroom soup recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup of wild rice

4 cups of mushrooms (diced)

½ white onion (diced)

2 tablespoons of minced garlic

½ cup of green onions (finely chopped)

1 cup of red bell peppers (diced)

2 tablespoons of vegan butter

1-2 tablespoons of fresh parsley (diced)

14 once can of coconut milk

Kosher salt (season to taste)

Pepper (season to taste)

Garlic Salt (season to taste)

Minced dry garlic (season to taste)

Put ingredients in a cast-iron skillet and brown for 5 to 10 minutes. Use any seasonings you like to taste. Next, add cooked wild rice, mushrooms, and coconut milk.

“Wild rice is so versatile and is a really good option if you want to add in more bulk to your meal. It has a lot of fiber and protein and is really hearty, which is great for these cold temperatures,” says Dr. Tiona Jenkins.

Jenkins says wild rice is a good plant-based substitute if you are needing some bulk that you would get from a meat-based diet.

The soup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.