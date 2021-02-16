x
Warm up with this wild rice and mushroom soup recipe

Dr. Tionna Jenkins with Plate it Healthy shares a vegan wild rice and mushroom soup recipe.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What better way to deal with these cold temperatures outside than a warm bowl of wild rice and mushroom soup?

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of wild rice
  • 4 cups of mushrooms (diced)
  • ½ white onion (diced)
  • 2 tablespoons of minced garlic
  • ½ cup of green onions (finely chopped)
  • 1 cup of red bell peppers (diced)
  • 2 tablespoons of vegan butter
  • 1-2 tablespoons of fresh parsley (diced)
  • 14 once can of coconut milk
  • Kosher salt (season to taste)
  • Pepper (season to taste)
  • Garlic Salt (season to taste)
  • Minced dry garlic (season to taste)

Put ingredients in a cast-iron skillet and brown for 5 to 10 minutes. Use any seasonings you like to taste. Next, add cooked wild rice, mushrooms, and coconut milk.

“Wild rice is so versatile and is a really good option if you want to add in more bulk to your meal. It has a lot of fiber and protein and is really hearty, which is great for these cold temperatures,” says Dr. Tiona Jenkins.

Jenkins says wild rice is a good plant-based substitute if you are needing some bulk that you would get from a meat-based diet.

The soup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

For more recipes from Dr. Tionna Jenkins, visit www.plateithealthy.com and follow Plate it Healthy on Facebook.

