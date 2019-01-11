LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You've probably heard the name Milton Pitts Crenchaw before. He was one of the original Tuskegee Airman and the first African-American from Arkansas to be trained by the federal government as a civilian licensed pilot.



In 2009, the Milton Pitts Crenchaw Aviation Training Academy was formed to continue his legacy.

It provides young people the opportunity to pursue aviation & aerospace careers.

