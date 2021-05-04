THV11 launches Twist, a new over-the-air reality TV network

Viewers using an over-the-air antenna can find Twist, an all-new reality lifestyle programming network, on 11.6.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An exciting new twist on reality television is shaking up Little Rock’s airwaves starting Monday.

Viewers using an over-the-air antenna can find Twist, an all-new reality and lifestyle programming network, on channel 11.6.

Twist features exciting home, food, and lifestyle shows with jaw-dropping before-and-after reveals, plus dramatic reality shows with big personalities and unpredictable moments.

The network will feature hit shows such as Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Flipping Out, Clean House and more at launch.

New shows, including Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Top Chef: Masters and Dr. 90210 will be added to the network in the coming months.

Later this month, Twist will also welcome viewers to “Share Your Twist”, offering inspirational on-air messages to fellow viewers.