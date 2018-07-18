LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Acclaimed musical "The Book of Mormon" is making a stop in Little Rock from Feb. 12-17, 2019. Subscribers to Celebrity Attractions can buy tickets today, July 18. Individual tickets go on sale in late 2018.

The show will be at Robinson Performance Hall for eight performances.

The musical has won nine Tony Awards. The book, music and lyrics were written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

Parker and Stone created the wildly successful "South Park." Lopez co-created "Avenue Q."

