The Chicks coming to Simmons Bank Arena in July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The legendary band The Chicks is coming to North Little Rock this July as part of their 2023 World Tour.

Simmons Bank Arena made the announcement on Monday, sharing that the award winning band will be making a stop at the venue.

The Chicks have won 13 Grammys, 6 Billboard Music Awards, and have stacked up a number of other accolades other their illustrious career.

Among the numerous awards over the years, the band has been recognized as the highest-selling U.S. female band ever.

The show is slated for July 22, 2023, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. that day.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m., with there being an 8 ticket limit per household.

For those interested in the show, you can purchase tickets directly from Simmons Bank Arena's box office or at Ticketmaster's website.

