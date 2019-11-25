NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Doobie Brothers have announced 23 additional dates for The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour.

They will make a stop in North Little Rock on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the arena box office, or online at Ticketmaster or LiveNation. Prices range from $35 to $203.

The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on November 18th that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

