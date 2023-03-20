The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan bring tour to Simmons Bank Arena

The Offspring will bring their 2023 Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan to North Little Rock on August 12.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Offspring have announced their 2023 Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

The bands will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. here. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the ’90s, and Let the Bad Times Roll marks The Offsping's tenth studio album.

