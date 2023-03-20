The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan bring tour to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Offspring have announced their 2023 Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan.
The bands will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, August 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. here. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.
The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the ’90s, and Let the Bad Times Roll marks The Offsping's tenth studio album.
Check out a full list of tour dates below:
- Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
- Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
- Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
- Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
- Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
- Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
- Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
- Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
- Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center