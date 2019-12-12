CONWAY, Arkansas — The University of Central Arkansas’s Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome the critically acclaimed, award-winning production “The Spongebob Musical” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the hit animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the musical features an original pop- and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters.

This one-of-a-kind musical event, which was the 2018 Best Musical winner of both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, includes original songs by Yolanda Adams; Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith; Lady Antebellum; Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman; John Legend; Panic! at the Disco; David Bowie; and others.

Since premiering on Nickelodeon in July 1999, “SpongeBob SquarePants” has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon. The series has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated television show for the past 17 years and boasts a global fan base, with episodes appearing in more than 208 countries and territories. The show has been translated into more than 55 languages and averages more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.

“Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention,” wrote Time Out New York, as Broadway’s best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality. Audiences of all ages will celebrate friendship and cooperation and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

“Our college students grew up on ‘SpongeBob,’ and they are delighted to see their beloved childhood characters come to life on the Reynolds stage,” said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall. “We are elated to be able to present a musical that was just very recently on Broadway, with the last performance being Sept. 16. This show is filled with gigantic set pieces, bold costumes, colorful characters and a witty score.”

Tickets are $30 to $40 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased online here or at the Reynolds Box Office between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.

