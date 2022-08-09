Third performance added for Bluey’s Big Play at Walton Arts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to popular demand, the Walton Arts Center has added a third performance of Bluey’s Big Play.
The performance of the popular children’s theater production Bluey’s Big Play at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Bluey’s Big Play is a theatrical adaptation of the children’s TV series, with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and composer Jeff Bush.
Tickets are on sale for all three performances, with limited tickets still available for the 7 p.m. performances on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21. Ticket prices are $29 to $59 plus applicable fees. VIP experiences for your child to get an exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, gift and photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo. Tickets are $75 per person plus applicable fees. Tickets are required for each child and their accompanying parent.
