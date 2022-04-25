Family-friendly festival Toad Suck Daze returns to 3-day event first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Conway's family friendly festival Toad Suck Daze is returning to its traditional three-day long event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — The family-friendly festival Toad Suck Daze is returning as a three-day-long event for the first time since 2019, beginning this weekend on April 29 and ending on May 1.

Josh Abbott Band and Drew Holcomb are headlining this year as musical guests along with a new shopping event called Market at Parkway Crossing, carnival rides, and of course, the tradition lives on in the World Championship Toad Races.

The festival spans eight downtown Conway city blocks with spaces dedicated to music concerts, shopping, food, and activities.

The City of Conway posted an announcement for residents to prepare for traffic changes, road closures, and more foot traffic along the streets in downtown.

.@ToadSuckDaze is coming back to downtown Conway this weekend! Public safety is a priority so we want everyone to prepare for a change in traffic, road closures, and an increase in pedestrian foot traffic along the streets surrounding the festival. #ToadSuck #ToadSuckDaze pic.twitter.com/6eUX3idVRB — City of Conway, Arkansas (@CityofConway) April 25, 2022

Admission to the festival is completely free, according to the festival's website.