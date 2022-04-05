Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue

Months after Topgolf announced that it'll be coming to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll be teeing off from.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!

Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.

The structure will be visible from I-430 and will be located on what's said to be a 13.87-acre lot.

This will be the second Topgolf location in the state, with the first being in Rogers, Arkansas. The Little Rock location is expected to bring roughly 300 more jobs to the city.

Back in May, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared his excitement on the business's inclusion in the city. He said in a tweet it’s been his goal to recruit Topgolf to Little Rock since he first reached out to them on Twitter in 2018.

"Topgolf is coming to Little Rock! It’s been my goal to recruit Topgolf to our city since I first reached out to them on Twitter in 2018. This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city demonstrates that Little Rock is a great place to live, work and play. Topgolf will bring hundreds of jobs to Little Rock, and it joins a long list of economic development projects that have improved our quality of life and place over the last three years," the Mayor said.

There is reportedly no time table for the completion of Topgolf's Little Rock location, but the company provided a rendering of the highly anticipated building.

As for the business itself, Topgolf shared their excitement for bringing yet another location to Arkansas.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Topgolf to the capital of Arkansas and planning to join this vibrant community," Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. "As we look to expand the Topgolf in the state, Little Rock is the perfect place to do it."