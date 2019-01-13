FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Last year, HBO made headlines in Arkansas for filming the third season of its crime drama “True Detective” in the northwestern corner of the state.

The first two episodes of the finished product will premiere tonight Sunday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

This season of “True Detective” focuses on state police detective Wayne Hays, played by Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, as he attempts to solve a crime over the decades.

The season will take place across three different time periods, but its setting will stay the same: the Ozarks.

When the trailer dropped, viewers across social media named after location they could. A few spots are recognizable in the trailer, such as Devil’s Den State Park and the Baptist Ford Bridge in Greenland.