Walmart AMP reschedules 3 Doors Down concert

The original concert date was Aug. 9 and had to be canceled due to severe weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart AMP has rescheduled the 3 Doors Down concert to Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The original concert date was Aug. 9 and had to be canceled due to severe weather.

Ticket-holders were asked to keep their tickets as they are valid for this new date. Walmart AMP says if you are not able to attend on the new date, you must request a refund by Aug. 26. You can request a refund by calling the box office at 479-443-5600.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $89.50 plus applicable fees.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device