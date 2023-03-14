Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival returning to Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival 2023 will make a stop in Rogers on June 29.

ROGERS, Ark. — Willie Nelson and Family will stop at the Walmart AMP this summer with their Outlaw Music Festival 2023.

The festival will return with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid on Thursday, June 29 with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, March 14.

For the general public, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17. Ticket prices range from $39.50-149.50 (plus fees).

Premier Reserved Parking

Premier Reserved Parking is a new perk added this year to the Walmart AMP concert season, which "guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP man entrance," the AMP said in a statement.

The parking costs $30 and there's only a limited amount of spots available for shows.

To learn more about purchasing tickets and other add-ons, click here.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. You can also call (479) 443-5300.

