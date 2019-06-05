NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — WWE Raw is coming back to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena on Monday, July 29!

So far, 11 wrestlers have been announced:

Seth Rollins

AJ Styles

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Drew McIntyre

The Almighty Bobby Lashley

The Miz

Rey Mysterio

The Usos

Lacey Evans

"The Man" Becky Lynch

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Prices vary from $24 to $114 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

There is an 8 ticket limit per household. Groups of 10 or more can call 501-975-9131.