NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — WWE Raw is coming back to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena on Monday, July 29!

So far, 11 wrestlers have been announced:

  • Seth Rollins
  • AJ Styles
  • Braun Strowman
  • Baron Corbin
  • Drew McIntyre
  • The Almighty Bobby Lashley
  • The Miz
  • Rey Mysterio
  • The Usos
  • Lacey Evans
  • "The Man" Becky Lynch

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Prices vary from $24 to $114 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

There is an 8 ticket limit per household. Groups of 10 or more can call 501-975-9131. 