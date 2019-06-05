NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — WWE Raw is coming back to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena on Monday, July 29!
So far, 11 wrestlers have been announced:
- Seth Rollins
- AJ Styles
- Braun Strowman
- Baron Corbin
- Drew McIntyre
- The Almighty Bobby Lashley
- The Miz
- Rey Mysterio
- The Usos
- Lacey Evans
- "The Man" Becky Lynch
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Prices vary from $24 to $114 and are available on ticketmaster.com.
There is an 8 ticket limit per household. Groups of 10 or more can call 501-975-9131.