NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced they are extending their highly successful summer 2019 “The Owl Tour” to include spring 2020 dates, one of which is in North Little Rock, Ark.

Zac Brown Band will be at the Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. Prices range from $29 to $99 and can be purchased at the arena box office, or on line at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

“The Owl Tour” celebrates and features music from the band’s newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from the band’s entire discography and a diverse range of cover songs that have become a signature part of any Zac Brown Band show. Featuring the dynamic melodies they have long been known for and new, genre-bending sounds, the album and tour draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight even in the darkest of moments.