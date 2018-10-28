LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Every month, Jack Seabaugh pays a visit to Parkstone Place, dressed in a suit and tie.

Richard Alcala, is the life enrichment coordinator and has seen how Jack's genuine love of sharing his music has uplifted each and every resident.

"They'll line up for him, they'll wait for him and they'll ask me all day long, so what time does Jack get here,” said Richard. “And I’m like same time as every month!"

Once he enters the room he's got their full attention, greeting each resident with a handshake and a smile.

Jane Faught is typically among the crowd anticipating his arrival, but admits there was a bit of uncertainty the first time she saw him.

"I thought oh my goodness he's so young," said Faught.

But the moment Jack began to play, all doubt went away.

"Oh my goodness I was amazed,” said Faught. “Absolutely amazed."

Over the past year and half, 15-year-old Jack has wowed a crowd of residents with his musical talent in genres from the 1940s, 50s and sometimes the 70s too.

"Makes me feel younger and remember,” said Faught. “Yeah, brings back memories."

He's the youngest to entertain at the retirement home, but the generational gap only brings them closer together.

"I feel like a special bond between them," said Seabaugh.

When he was younger, Jack said he visited his grandfather at the nursing home.

"I noticed that every time they had an event there, how happy it made the people,” said Seabaugh, “and so I wanted to recreate that happiness here because I saw how much of a difference it made in the lives of those people."

So, he began to take piano lessons, and even taught himself how to play the guitar, harmonica, ukulele and mandala.

Jack discovered his passion for volunteering while serving on the Mayor's Youth Council. For his community project, he decided to volunteer at the retirement home, but when it was over, the residents kept him coming back.

"I just really enjoy it,” said Seabaugh. “I love playing music and so if I can use that music to improve the lives of others then that is worth it in itself."

"A lot of them don't get that many visits or don't get that much social interaction even with their neighbors here,” said Alcala, “but even when it's time for Jack to come play they know that they're going to have a better afternoon."

While they've had many entertainers stop by, there's no one quite like jack.

“Young Jack doesn't require anything from us; He just wants to play,” said Alcala. “I've even offered to buy him a pizza, and he's like that's fine just let me come back and play.

Alcala said Jack is an inspiration.

“I wish I was like that when I was 15,” said Alcala. “It also pushes me to want to do better."

Jack plans to travel the world playing music when he grows up. But in the meantime, he's happy playing at Parkstone Place, for an hour, every month, in front of a crowd who no longer considers him a visitor -- because to them, he's now an extended grandson.

“They're like a second family,” said Seabaugh, “and I love them very much."

© 2018 KTHV