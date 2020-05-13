What is the Summer Cereal Drive?
The Summer Cereal Drive benefits the Arkansas Foodbank and provides non-perishable breakfast items that are both nutritious and kid-friendly for children and families in Central Arkansas who would otherwise go without the most important meal of the day - breakfast.
Who can donate?
Anyone! Individuals and schools can donate boxes and make online contributions. Plus, businesses and organizations can register to participate in the drive for a little friendly competition! Donate here.
When is the Summer Cereal Drive?
- Dates coming soon! With the COVID-19 outbreak, the drive will be delayed, further into the summer, rather than starting in May like normal.