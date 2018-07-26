NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A North Little Rock woman is chasing her dreams of becoming an Olympian while overcoming her own obstacles.

Jillian Elwart competes in paracanoe and kayak sprinting. She practices weekly at Lakewood Lakes in North Little Rock.

"The sport just really gives me a chance to better myself,” Elwart said.

She just started competing this year but has practiced the sport on and off in the past. Already, Team USA is asking her to come on board.

"I didn't really get into a lot of sports as a child. As an adult I realized that being in the water I was much faster and quicker than I am on land,” she said.

And from land, you'd never know the challenges Elwart faces. She has been an amputee since birth.

“Being an amputee, I’m not quite as fast on land as I am in water, so it really helps take then disability out of it for me,” Elwart said.

But Elwart said this has not stopped her from striving for success.

"The race I do is a 200-meter sprint, and last year I was doing a 63 second time and this year I'm down to 59 seconds,” she said.

Elwart is competing alongside team USA in three events this summer. She will be racing kayak and canoe at National's in Oklahoma City, OK, at World's in Portugal, and at PanAmerican Games in Nova Scotia, CA. All competitions take place in August.

"Part of my expenses are covered through a developing athlete grant but the others I am financially responsible for,” she said.

So, a GoFundMe account is set up to help her chase her dream.

"Donating to my GoFundMe will help me reach my goal of being a competitive athlete. Gives me an advantage to train with athletes of a higher caliber than I typically do train with,” Elwart said.

When she's not training, Elwart works at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, helping kids just like her.

“I work with children with limb deficiencies,” she said. "I love being able to be a role model for my pediatric patients so they know they can overcome any obstacle in their way."

While she continues to train back here in Little Rock, she hopes to represent central Arkansas well.

"I'm really hoping this gains some momentum for me and that I can continue this on throughout the years and possibly make it to the Olympics one day,” Elwart said.

Elwart said if she competes well enough at the competitions, she could officially be added to the USA National team.

If you would like to help Elwart reach her fundraising goal, donate at her GoFundMe here.

