Arkansas father, music composer with ALS, dies

Wright was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and was paralyzed from the neck down. The life expectancy after an ALS diagnosis is typically five years, but that didn't stop him from attending his daughter's wedding in July.

"Barry, you were truly an inspiration and hero to all of us. God truly called one of his precious angels home last night. You were a light to all who knew and loved you and to even those that didn’t know you personally but we’re forever touched by your music and your faithfulness to our Father above. Thank you for blessing our lives with your love, light, faith, compassion and inspiration. Your legacy will live on in our work every day. We will be “Struttin for ALS” forever in your honor."