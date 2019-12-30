CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A game warden came to the rescue of an owl after it was struck by a semi-truck in Crawford County on Friday, December 27.

According to Col. Greg Rae of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Law Enforcement Division, Officer VanMatre was called to help the bird that was stuck in the grill of the semi-truck.

Once the owl was freed, VanMatre stopped and took a selfie with the recovering bird.

Of course, once the photoshoot was finished, the owl flew off to its next adventure.

