SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - “A woman doesn’t know how powerful her voice is until it’s been silenced.” – Ursula, The Little Mermaid

Being silent is not the case for this Sherwood photographer and woman behind the lens, Rebecca Miller.

Miller decided to pursue photography after she helped create social media content for the Buckle in North Little Rock and just fell more in love with it.

"I got my license, met up with local bloggers, and found some amazing local models that have done nothing but supported me," she said. "It’s not even been a year yet, and the future for me is brighter then ever."

After getting lots of photo requests and with the support of her husband and family, Miller took the leap of quitting her day job and started her own business from scratch.

Miller and her friend Emily Shirley, sat down for a cup of coffee and discussed doing a Disney photo series since they were extreme fanatics.

"Emily and I thought about doing the Disney princesses," Miller said, "but the villains are just so underestimated."

Becca Anne Photography, Model @meghannmcclain, Artist @eshirleystylist

Over the past couple of years, women from around the world have let their voices be heard. Things such as the spark of the #MeToo movement and threats to women's issues like protections for children, civil rights and the environment, just to name a few.

And yet, women are rising.

With Halloween just around the corner, Miller and Shirley loved the idea of promoting powerful women. They decided to create a modern twist of the women they feared as kids growing up, but also proving that the Disney villains were more than just evil.

Becca Anne Photography, Model @KobeOverLeBron1, Artist @eshirleystylist

Even though these women could possibly still haunt your dreams, they are strong, independent, can-do ladies, and that doesn't make them evil. Not to mention, Disney princesses get all the credit, so why not.

The two shuffled through all of their favorite Disney movies and picked the ones who inspired them the most.

This magical photo shoot features Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Queen of Hearts from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

Arkansas photographer gives modern twists to Disney Villains

"It was seriously so much fun working with the models that made our vision come to life," Miller said. "From the many hours in my kitchen doing makeup, hair and creating our own twist on the costumes, it made me fall more in love with what I do."

Shirley is the makeup and hair expert behind these haunting photos. She has big plans to take her talents and use them for more than just pretend Disney characters, but real ones.

"My next plan is to move to Orlando to be a cosmetologist at Disney -- at least for a little while," said Shirley. "Then who knows? I just want to live a life I am proud of at the end of the day."

Shirley spent her first few years as a stylist in northwest Arkansas, then went to Cambodia to work for a nonprofit hair salon/school. After Cambodia, she went to Germany and did hair on a military base for a year.

Shirley said the villains of Disney seemed like a fun alternative to all the princesses you usually see at Halloween.

Becca Anne Photography, Model @payton_lynne, Artist @eshirleystylist

"It is also cool to reimagine the villains in a new creative way with hair and makeup, while still having the icons that make them so recognizable," Shirley said.

Miller said she loves what she does for a living and hopes to inspire others to follow their creative minds and dreams.

"For me to be one of Arkansas's up-and-coming photographers this past year, I really hope when people see my art, and see how much I really enjoy what I do on a daily basis," Miller said. "This was seriously one of the best decisions I have ever made."

