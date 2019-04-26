At the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program, Marlene Cervantes was dealt a tough diagnosis at the age of 15, leukemia. And even during her battle, she's returned to the floor and won awards.

In 2014, Cervantes noticed something felt "different" even though college gymnastics was fresh on her mind and even a Quinceanera was in the near future.

"I was sad about that because I really like the big dresses and parties. That was sad," Cervantes recalled.

Her coaches remember the diagnosis vividly, getting a call through the head coach at a meet.

Doctors told Marlene something was different in her cells, she remembers one saying, "We need you to come to Seattle Children's right now."

Those experts told her she was battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an adult-like case which required chemotherapy, radiation, trying immunotherapy and eventually a bone marrow transplant.

"They had to treat it differently," Cervantes said.

She spent two years outside of her day to day life at Auburn Gymnastics in DuPont. She was conditioned with four to six hours of practice a day.

Instead, Cervantes spent her days in a hospital bed during treatment, with occasional strolls to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities. She even met Russell Wilson and Ciara at one point, gifting them a drawing she made.

After going into remission, Marlene ended up in the ICU shortly after.

"My kidneys kind of stopped working, so I had to go through dialysis and for me that was really bad," she said.

"As a former gymnast, I realize how much I should have done, seeing her and how much she is doing right now. I wasted so much time, I can't believe that. Here is this kid who went through all of this and is pulling through," Brandi Embrey, Marlene's coach said through tears.

In 2019, Marlene is back on the floor. She just competed at Level 7 State, placing first on bars and third on beam.

"They gave me the most inspirational award of Washington. I just started crying because my coaches were crying, Tina, the owner was crying," said Cervantes.

Marlene said she never thought her diagnosis could take her life, her focus was elsewhere.

"A lot of things that matter to other people don't really matter to me," she said, "Just be kind and love everyone. Be happy that they are there with you."

Cervantes wants to practice gymnastics for another year or so. She also wants to attend the University of Washington in the fall. Auburn Gymnastics hopes she will transition into coaching others once she officially retires from the sport.