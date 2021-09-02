Becoming a homeschool mom | The Pandemic Diaries

In this installment of The Pandemic Diaries, Sherwood woman Katelyn Rash shares her story about becoming a homeschool mom.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A pandemic is not something to celebrate. The loss, the changes, the heartbreak.

When those are present, it can be hard to see the brighter side of things.

But for so many, this pandemic has served as a moment of growth and change.

In the first installment of our series The Pandemic Diaries, we follow Katelyn Rush from Sherwood, Arkansas as she shares her story about becoming a homeschool mom.

For so many of us, the pandemic has allowed us to do things we probably wouldn’t have done otherwise.