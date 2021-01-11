B.J. Sams reflects on his life, losing his son, and his faith

Tom Brannon caught up with B.J. Sams to talk about his life, his 50-year career in broadcasting, and what he has done since retiring in 2009.

Everyone in Arkansas knows B.J. Sams as a broadcasting icon. He spent 27 of his 50 years in broadcasting at THV11 before his retirement in 2009.

Chapter 1 : Recounting life and loss

Since his time as an anchor, Sams has been very active, traveling to local churches and other venues sharing his testimony.

Born in 1935, Billy Jack Sams came into the world to a family of four boys raises in the hills of east Tennessee.

He graduated from college in December 1957 and was drafted into the Army in January 1958.

During his two year stint in the service, he met Elvis Presley, who was just across the street from his barracks.

"We were amazed and surprised and happy that he would be doing the same thing that we were doing," Sams remembered.

He began his broadcasting career while in the Army, working at a radio station, and became known as 'BJ the DJ.'

After his time in the Army, B.J. married and welcomed a son he named Billy Jack II. He accepted a television job in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved there with his son in the early 1970s.

It was a beautiful time in a beautiful place, but the islands served as the location of a turning point in Sams' life.

Sams and his son took a ride with a local pilot in a single-engine, 4-seater plane to get a birds-eye view of the islands. B.J. remembers that he got in the backseat, letting his son sit in the front with the pilot.

"We took off, headed toward the mountains...and all of a sudden, we lost power," Sams recalled. "The ground kept coming up at us and then the pilot yelled out, 'Hang on we're gonna ditch.'"

The plane caught fire when it crashed into the side of a mountain.

Sams was able to crawl out, but Billy Jack Jr. and the pilot were caught in the flames. Sams tried to get the boy out, leaving himself with second and third degree burns, but it was too late to save him.

"I cried out to God that night. I said, 'My God, why hast thou forsaken me?' A voice in my spirit said, 'I haven't forsaken you. I love you. I gave my only life for you."