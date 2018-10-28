LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Brother Larry is a man on a mission.

"I look at it like a family picnic,” said Brother Larry.

He is determined to feed as many people as he can.

"A lot of times I get a lot of new faces, but I welcome them all, and I’m happy to see them," he said. "The children, they light up, and that's one time that I really get a chance to see quite a few people smiling and interacting."

In an effort to end hunger, every Saturday, Brother Larry serves food under his tent at four in the afternoon. But, he's preparing these home cooked meals well before then, starting at three o'clock in the morning.

"I would bake chicken sometimes, I fry the chicken, fish, roast beef, corn sweet corn," he said.

He's been feeding his fellow neighbors for the past two years, in hopes of instilling unity and love throughout the community.

It's the sole reason why he purchased this home, in this neighborhood on the corner of Lewis and 21st.

"I wanted it to be a welcome spot where it would be a beginning for change," something he said the neighborhood desperately needed.

"It was a lot of shooting, lot of killing over here," Brother Larry said. "It wasn't a safe place for children. You didn't see them playing in the streets or riding their bicycles."

Brother Larry’s home now serves as a beacon of hope for the community, but it once represented something else.

"This house here was one of the spots that the drug dealers used,” Brother Larry said. “They sold a lot of dope out this house."

In the midst of the criminal chaos, Brother Larry saw potential and wanted to bring a neighborhood he'd never lived in, back to life.

"You got a lot of suffering here,” he said. “People in their homes are homeless in their own homes. A lot of them don't have running water, they don't have lights."

This is the reason why his door is always open, allowing them to use his water and whatever else they may need.

Brother Larry has also hosted events and held a unity walk in the neighborhood.

"It was about pointing out issues,” he said. “Like look at the neighborhood. Nobody’s coming in the neighborhood making it look the way it look except us."

Doris Thompson, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 10 years recalls what it used to look like.

"Trash from here to there, and you know he just come through and improved it," said Thompson.

Thompson said she's seen Brother Larry picking up garbage and mowing the lawn for the elderly.

"He's a good guy,” she said. “He's a good role model. Makes me feel like I should be out here doing the same thing."

At one point, Thompson said she wanted to leave. But after seeing the difference Brother Larry has made, she said feels like staying in it.

Brother Larry hopes to see a ripple effect from the work he's doing in the community. His hope is to inspire his neighbors to be active and speak up about the things they want for their neighborhood, like sidewalks and speed bumps.

He reminds them all that growth begins with the sowing of seeds.

"Whatever you plant, that's what you should look for in return," Brother Larry said.

He believes everyone should to do their part to make a profound change in their community, but he doesn't want them to do it on an empty stomach.

So, he's committed to serving food that's cooked with love. He said his ongoing humanitarian effort will never cease, because you never know.

"Today it's them,” he said. “Tomorrow it might be you and I."

© 2018 KTHV