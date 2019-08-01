A Bryant teen and her mother are working together to restore hope after being diagnosed with a rare, serious condition.

Fifteen-year-old Ashlyn Gaines lost her ability to walk and has relied on a walker since 2014, when she became one of the first in Arkansas diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis.

The Arkansas Department of Health had three cases in the state in 2018, which are a part of the CDC’s current nationwide investigation of AFM.

Dancing and running once inspired Ashlyn, until her diagnosis altered her life for what she thought would be forever.

“She had just started sixth grade, the first week of middle school when she caught a cold,” said Molly Gaines, Ashlyn’s mother. “Every other kid had a cold too.”

An aspiring athlete, healthy one day, found herself lying in a hospital bed the next.

“It just happened one night randomly, just like a spinal cord injury,” said Ashlyn.

The cold led to AFM, soon later she lost all ability in her legs, common symptoms of the condition.

Now a few years later, she’s still unable to walk on her own.

“The first year it was just getting used to what had happened, basically creating a new life in some way,” said Molly.

After her diagnosis, old dreams died, but the Bryant teen gained new ones.

“I just looked at her one day, a year after it happened, and asked her in your wildest dreams what would you want to do,” said Molly.

Ashlyn immediately told her mother she wanted to run a clothing boutique.

So the mother and daughter duo paired up in 2015 and opened Joanna A’s, the store named after Ashlyn.

“We started in the Painted Tree’s,” said Ashlyn. “We've been in all of them. I've always been into fashion and we just opened this store recently.”

She managed to find her new passion by expressing herself through style.

“She helps me buy, she definitely gives her input, sometimes I’m shot down,” said Molly.

While the teen has poured her heart into the business for several years now, Molly hasn't given up hope that her daughter will one day walk again. After doing her own research, Molly found a doctor in St. Louis, Missouri who she said has successfully helped children like Ashlyn through surgery.

That children’s doctor has agreed to work with Ashlyn.

“We are going this Friday to see what she has to say,” said Molly. “I think she’s going to walk again, I really do. We’ll see if this is it.”

Ashlyn doesn’t know what the future holds, and while she’s lost a lot, she’s more thankful for what she’s gained, faith she’ll never let go of.

“I just like know that everything happens for a reason, and god is in control of everything,” said Ashlyn.

The CDC states certain viruses are known to cause AFM, including the polio virus.

According to its website, parents, you can protect yourself and your children from the virus by getting vaccinated.

For more information on AFM, you can head to the CDC website.