CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - Cake, balloons and cheers welcomed home Carly Luck-Smith, a Cabot Walmart employee who competed and placed during the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington.

Luck-Smith competed with her husband, Derick Smith, in bocce and won two bronze medals.

This isn't her first time at the Special Olympics -- she competed in bocce last year and hopes to go again next year.

"It was really fun," Luck-Smith said. "It was competitive, it was really good to meet other people - other athletes from other states."

Luck-Smith is quite the athlete, as she has experience with basketball, softball and bowling.

"I picked bocce because it's fun and you get to be outside a little too," she said.

Luck-Smith mostly grew up in Cabot and has worked at the Walmart there for 12 years. She said she loves it there and has no intentions of leaving any time soon.

"Walmart's like a big family," she said. "They're supportive."

