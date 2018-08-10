LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The CANstruction design competition, benefiting the Arkansas Foodbank, will be held at Park Plaza beginning this week.

Six Little Rock-based architecture, engineering, and construction firms have been given just 8 hours to defy expectations, logic, and gravity as they build fantastic sculptures from thousands of cans of food.

This is the 7th year for the event and is sure to be a visual feast for the eyes! The CANstructures will be built at Park Plaza beginning Thursday, October 11 and will be on display through Friday, October 26. Guests are welcome to come out and watch the groups build, beginning at 5 p.m. on October 11.

The finishing touches will be placed on the structures on the evening of October 12. Once the CANstructures are in place, visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite, which will win “People’s Choice Award.”

After the structures are dismantled, the canned food items will fill the shelves of the Arkansas Foodbank, for distribution to families across Arkansas. Canstruction is using “one can” as a catalyst for change.

“One can” to represent the building blocks of these massive sculptures. “One can” to prove that every act of kindness makes a difference.

