Dempsey Bakery at 323 South Cross St. in Little Rock has been named the sixth top gluten-free bakery and restaurant in the nation by me&gfree, a national gluten-free site. Dempsey was number six on the Top Eats’ listing of Best Gluten-Free Restaurants and Bakeries in the Nation for 2019 as designated by me&gfree readers.

“It is exciting to receive national recognition, but the best thing about this award is that the people at me&gfree sent us some of the comments our customers sent them,” said Paula Dempsey, owner. “Every day I hear a story about how we are helping people who have Celiac Disease and food sensitivities, or someone tells me their lunch was delicious. But to see all the comments in black and white on an Excel sheet was amazing.”

Some of the comments include:

“Love the bakery and the staff. Incredibly friendly and knowledgeable.”

“Keeping customers updated on product via their Facebook page is AWESOME.”

“Love that it is 100% GF (They even have a sign on the door, so people don’t bring outside food to keep the environment safe.)”

“Owner is very caring. She goes above and beyond to help those with allergies. If anyone deserves recognition, she does.”

“Best gf food on the planet.”

Votes for nearly 200 different gluten-free restaurants and bakeries across the U.S. were received by me&gfree. The ranking was based on customer voting/ranking without subjectivity. For a complete list of the top ten gluten-free restaurants, including Dempsey Bakery, click here.

Founded in 2008 when Dempsey discovered three of her family members had genetic sensitivities to gluten, Dempsey Bakery has expanded from baked goods only to a restaurant serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To learn more about Dempsey Bakery, click here or the Facebook page, Dempsey Bakery.