LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A Little Rock woman was found severely injured inside her West Little Rock home and later died in the hospital. The next day, Little Rock police declared the case was a homicide. Since then, very few updates have been given, causing friends and those close to the woman to grow concerned.

According to her obituary, Meg Clevenger devoted her life to serving kids with disabilities by helping them rise above their diagnoses to be the best they can be. For those who knew Clevenger, she was a talented occupational therapist, but also a fiercely loyal friend.

"'So worth it. Katie saw her and ran into her arms in tears. Now that's true friendship. Those girls have been each other's biggest supports in the good and bad, and I couldn't be happier. I am so thrilled you are doing good. Let me know if you want me to slap anyone for the stupid things they said to you,' with exclamation marks. That's the type of person Meg is,’” read Gina Wood, recalling the last text message she got from her friend, Meg. Their daughters, best friends, reunited for the summer after their first year of college.

"I never wanted to be in a situation like this,” she said. “This type of situation, Meg is the one I'd be calling for guidance. At night I pray, 'Meg, help me help you.'"

Meg’s husband, 56-year-old Tim Clevenger, told police he found his wife beaten inside their West Little Rock home around 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3. The case was originally investigated as a suspicious death. But based on her injuries, it was later changed to a homicide.

"Nobody deserves to be murdered. Nobody,” said Wood.

According to a LRPD incident report, Meg's husband was released without charges, but police are calling him a "person of interest." Tuesday, Sept. 4, police said they "do not have a comment on this case it is an open investigation."

"The police are not doing themselves justice,” Wood said. “It's like the criminals don't like them because the criminals know the police are after them. Then you have people like me and several of my close friends that we are starting to have hesitations because we have no direction. Am I mad at the police? No. But if there were some sort of in-between to help us understand what's going on, that would be tremendously helpful."

Ultimately, those close to the family said they just want justice for their friend, Meg.

