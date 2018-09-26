LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Many of us have annual traditions that we wouldn't miss for anything. For one cyclist, that’s the Big Dam Bridge 100. This Saturday is the 13th annual cycling tour through Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Bill Crow is one participant you will see every single year. He rode the very first year of the tour in 2006 and hasn't missed a year since. This year, he’s set to ride 68 miles.

“I’m much older now, but I just love to ride,” said Crow. "It’s just fun, it’s just fun."

Crow signed up year one as a charter member meaning he gets to line up at the front of the pack, with the same bib number, and his rides are forever paid for.

"I’m registered for life. I’m number 21 forever," said Crow.

Now with more than 3,000 people registered to ride Saturday, on that first weekend in 2006, 1,100 participated.

"It wasn’t near as big as it is now cause its national now," said Crow.

According to Crow during year one, the Big Dam Bridge 100 was on a Sunday following a separate century-long ride Saturday.

"It was a challenging 200 mile weekend," said Crow.

He remembers each and every ride thanks to a shadow box his wife made with each finisher’s pin.

"I’m really proud of that," said Crow.

As he gears up for year 13, he feels certain this won’t be the last.

“Until I can’t turn the crank anymore. I got a ways to go, I hope at least 10 more years anyway," said Crow.

You can still register online for the Big Dam Bridge 100 until Thursday or at the expo on Friday.

