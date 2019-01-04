LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — “I find the older I get, if there’s a component of service, it drives me to work harder.” That’s what journalist and THV11 longtime anchor Dawn Scott said in a recent interview with Soiree Magazine.



Monday she was featured in an article ahead of The Centers for Youth and Families’ Evolve Gala happening Saturday night. Dawn will be honored as the nonprofit’s 2019 Hero of Hope for her work in THV11's "A Place To Call Home."



More than 250 children waiting for adoption have been featured in the regular segment.



The Soiree article shares a window into Dawn’s work, as well as some attributes to her out-of-the-office world like her hobbies and favorite podcasts.



You can see it in full here.



The gala will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center. Learn more here.

Jason T Masters, Soiree