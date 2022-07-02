Why dentists are warning about dangers of at-home teeth aligners

At-home dental aligners may help cut costs but it doesn't include a certified orthodontist that provides treatment and that's what dentists say is most important.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You've probably seen advertisements offering you a cheaper way to straighten your teeth and do it all at home without visiting a dentist in person. Sounds like a great alternative, right?

Well, professionals are now warning that doing this could come at a cost to your wallet and your health.

If you've been looking for an inexpensive way to straighten your teeth, you've probably considered some online companies.

They are marketed as an affordable option and allow you to do it from the convenience of your own home.

This DIY method may help you cut costs but it doesn't include a professional orthodontist who can provide certified treatment, and that's what dentists say is most important.

Dr. D.J. Dailey of Smile Dailey in Little Rock said he has seen his share of patients who have tried these online aligners.

“Overall I would say the reviews that have been reported to me are that people have had problems with them," he said.

A YouTuber who went through with online aligners said, "Now that I'm all finished, that part is still crooked. I'm paying a good chunk of money to have straight teeth and they're not as straight as I thought they were going to be."

Now dental professionals are alerting patients of the dangers that could come along with using these at-home kits.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) issued a consumer alert that warns people that direct-to-consumer orthodontic companies do not involve in-person evaluation or supervision of your orthodontic treatment.

According to the AAO, it "could lead to potentially irreversible and expensive damage such as tooth and gum loss, changed bites, and other issues if not done correctly."

"If you have some type of underlying dental health issues that have gone unfound or undiagnosed particularly like gum disease— or periodontal disease as we call it— if there is a gum condition that's existing and you go to move the teeth and it can actually make it worse. It can accelerate it," Dr. Dailey explained.

We reached out to a couple of these companies inquiring about their procedures.

In a statement, Smile Direct Club, a company that offers the at-home aligners, said, "Smile Direct Club’s innovative telehealth platform for orthodontia connects state-licensed dentists and orthodontists with patients using the same technology that has been widely embraced by other medical categories such as general medicine and dermatology, making premium teeth straightening more accessible, affordable, and convenient for more people.

While some may have misconceptions about how Smile Direct Club's network of doctors has used telehealth to successfully treat more than 1.5 million orthodontic patients worldwide, we welcome them to educate themselves on how we have pioneered this field of oral care treatment."

Dr. Dailey said bottom-line, do your research.

Before you make any decision about orthodontic treatment, you may want to consider an in-person consultation with a certified dental professional.

"I certainly wouldn't look badly upon anybody who wants to try to save money and straighten their teeth, I totally get that. But at the same time, it's your body you're talking about," Dr. Dailey said.

"It's not just some random thing that you're trying to accomplish. It's your body and this should be with you your entire life," he said.