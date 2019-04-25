Social media is taking over our lives.

Sure, it may sound dramatic, but think about the amount of time you spend on apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Four hours a day? Five? More than that? Imagine a week without any of those apps. Could you do it?

That's exactly what we asked two people in central Arkansas to do.

Necole, a busy grandmother, and Derrell, who works at a radio station.

Two people. One Week. Zero social media apps.

It's a challenge we put out to our THV11 viewers -- and these brave two stepped up to the plate.

We started out by sitting down with Derrell and Necole and asked them a series of questions.

Why are you doing this?

"I think I really need it. It's one of those things that we do it so much, we do it so often and I tell my kids they can't have their tablets 'til Friday," Derrell said. "Yet while they are going through the week without their tablet I have my phone right here searching Facebook while I'm supposed to be eating."

Necole had a different perspective.

"Because it scares me," she said. "And that's kind of thrilling. And I probably need it. Just like getting off coffee or sugar or something; this is very needed."

What social media sites do you use the most?

"The classics," Derrell said. "Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. I'm trying to learn Snapchat, but I just don't get it."

Necole on the other hand only uses Facebook.

"I don't use Instagram and I don't use Twitter," she said. "I'm pretty much just Facebook."

Do you think the digital detox was going to be difficult?

"I think I'm freaking out," Necole said. "To be very honest I am. I'm really nervous about it. I woke up this morning and thought, 'it's today... NO!'"

Derrell had a similar reaction. "VERY. Very hard. I'm going to read a lot of books. Listen to a lot of music, which I listen to a lot of music anyway. But now it's going to be another level."

Next, we watched as they "logged off."

Derrell referred to his social media apps as his "babies," but was quick to correct himself. "I mean my apps. Oh, Twitter. Oh Gosh. Remove. How about YouTube? That one too. It's a social media site! That's what they say but.. oh my goodness! There we go."

"It's so sad. It's such a sad thing," Necole said just before deleting her Facebook app.

To make sure they stay offline we had both participants shoot a video diary recapping each day without social media.

Exactly one week later, we sat down with them again to find out how they thought they did.

"The first few days were the toughest. But once we got past those first few it was kinda just getting into the rhythm of not checking it," Derrell said. "The first day and the second day, I was on the Facebook login screen and didn't even realize how I got there!"

"I did really well because I did not cheat," Necole said. "That is success."

When we asked both of the participants what the most challenging part was, Derrell said YouTube was the hardest app to stay away from.

For Necole, it was not being able to see her daughter and son in law announce the sex of their baby during the week she was "logged off."

Derrell also mentioned that he had a few urges to take a picture of his meals throughout the week. "But I ate it like you're supposed to," he said.

Next, we had them log back on.

The first thing that Necole had on her Facebook newsfeed was a "friendaversary" reminder and 113 notifications. "That's not too bad actually," she said. "I've missed this."

Derrel scrolled through his own news feed, noting his 36 notifications, his friend's kids and video game trailers.

"It was tough," he said. "The week actually flew by and I feel like I can get 3 more [weeks] in. I feel like I really could."

Now the real question is, could you go on a digital detox?