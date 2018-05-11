HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A Holocaust survivor shared his story, so we learn from our past rather than forget it. 82-year-old Dieter ‘Dan’ Lewin who now lives in Hot Springs, went to Searcy to talk to junior high students.

"You don’t know you have it bad if that’s your way of life," said Lewin.

Memories as a 3-year-old often fade, but Lewin still remembers that part of his life living in Germany. It's when his Jewish grandparents were dragged away by Nazi troops.

"They were in the concentration camp and that’s where they all died," said Lewin.

The rest of his childhood was spent in hiding in the Berlin City Dump, digging through dumpsters for food.

“That was probably the hardest thing to do because you had to stay alive," said Lewin.

His parents had to register as Jews in order to get an apartment in Berlin. They weren’t allowed in stores, markets or doctor’s offices. They had to wear yellow Stars of David and were given jobs in near-slave conditions.

Lewin wasn’t allowed to go to school. His dad was Jewish, but his mother was Catholic. Because of his mother's religion, when all of their books were taken away they got to keep a bible, which he used to learn to read and write.

“They didn't want Jewish kids to know anything,” said Lewin. “That’s the only book we had. "

Now he wants to share his story to anyone who will listen for two main reasons.

“One reason is to never forget. Don’t forget your history," Lewin said, hoping we learn from history so it doesn’t repeat itself. The second reason has to do with his faith.

“Even though I grew up Jewish and didn't go to church or anything. I know now that God works in our lives and he has always done that in my life," said Lewin.

Lewin said he was never bitter towards Nazis. In fact, he told the Searcy junior high students that he is thankful for what he went through because it made him the person he is today.

"Because of it I’ve had a pretty good life," said Lewin.

Lewin believes there will always be bad people, but it’s his experience that allows him to respond to the Synagogue attack in Pittsburgh like this: "You need to learn to forgive those kinds of things. You can’t let it affect your life," he said.

