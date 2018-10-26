NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A North Little Rock bar known for its gourmet burgers will be featured on a popular Food Network show Friday.

North Bar is one of the restaurants shown in Friday’s episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Guy Fieri stopped in Little Rock to film the show a few weeks ago.

"We were just tickled to death that they called,” Owner Jim Greer said.

North Bar opened its doors in February 2017. Its located in the Park Hill neighborhood of North Little Rock, and neighbors consider it an anomaly.

"Almost everything in North Little Rock is all franchises. It's not easy, it's hard to survive over here,” co-owner Kyle Dismang said.

But since opening its doors less than two years ago, North Bar has been a hit ever since.

"It's been the same every day. Busy. I can't remember a slow day the whole time we've been open,” Greer said.

Dismang said people in Park Hill were always supportive of their business. He said a mom and pop shop was missing from the community.

“Everybody that comes in here they are always just so grateful,” Dismang said.

Gourmet burgers like peanut butter and jelly cheeseburgers are their specialty. Dismang said Guy had the Arkansas barbeque bologna burger, sweet and sour chicken, and the green thumb pesto burger.

“They said they had a lot of peanut butter and jelly burger before. But they never had a green thumb pesto burger,” Dismang said. “That’s one of the first veggie burgers they have ever featured. He loved it. He couldn’t believe it.”

North Bar is also known for its family atmosphere. All of this, the perfect recipe to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

"I still cannot hardly believe it. It's kind of like winning the lottery,” Dismang said.

Owner Jim Greer said Guy and his team were a blast to work with. He said a producer reached out to them through Facebook a few weeks before.

"He was here at least an hour and a half. He was fun. We had a lot of fun with him,” Greer said.

Greer also said the experience was humbling. Because out of hundreds of restaurants in Little Rock, Guy chose them. Not so bad for being open less than two years.

"That was what blew my mind that we could get on there that quick,” Greer said. “We didn’t even dream of getting on there.”

North Bar will be having a watch party Friday night starting at 5 p.m. for Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. There will be plenty of specials to celebrate. The episode airs at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

© 2018 KTHV