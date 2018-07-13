FORT SMITH, Ark. (KTHV) - The Fort Smith Police Department took the viral Lip Sync challenge and dominated with their fun video featuring Detective Johnny Bolinger, Corporal Scott Newton, Officer Jeff Lum and Sergeant Adam Creek.

The video opens with Bolinger jamming to Ridin' by Chamillioinaire while driving home in a bright yellow Chevy Sonic.

While dancing and singing along, Bolinger pulls up next to Newton and Lum, who get a little meta when they mock him for doing the Lip Sync Challenge.

"He's not doing that lip sync thing, is he? Oh my God, detectives," Newton said.

However, when Bolinger drives off, both officers end up jamming along to Sexy Back by Justin Timberlake. That is, until Sgt. Creek pulls up next to them and they speed off, pretending they've been listening to the radio scanner the entire time.

As the officers drive off, they stumbled upon Bolinger, who was having car troubles. The officers help him push the Chevy Sonic, all the while Sgt. Creek jams out to Push It by Salt-N-Pepa.

The challenge is one sweeping the nation, where citizens and other police departments ask fellow officers to create their own, unique lip sync video.

Here, Fort Smith police challenged the Van Buren Police Department.

