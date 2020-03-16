LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- As concerns grow over Coronavirus, so does the need for food for many Arkansans.



While we are social distancing ourselves from others, the opportunity to give remains. That's why THV11 has partnered with the Arkansas Foodbank to help those in need.



To give virtually, and ensure our neighbors have food to eat during this time, text “FEED” to 501501 to donate to the Arkansas Foodbank.

Additionally, representatives with the Arkansas Foodbank said community members can donate by purchasing items online and having them sent directly to the Foodbank.



Most needed items include canned food, peanut butter, and rice. For more information, click here.

