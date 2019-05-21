LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, hundreds of people in Central Arkansas will “Carry the Load” in honor of the nation’s fallen heroes, including first responders and soldiers.

The walk isn’t only meant to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, but it also intends to help those who have lost a loved one heal.

“I was grateful and understood why he went to serve our country and even though it cost him his life and our family’s future together, I appreciate and honor his commitment and sacrifice,” said Linda Murphy, a Gold Star Daughter.

Murphy has been carrying the load for the past six years in honor of her father, Corporal Larry Harvey.

“I am a Gold Star Daughter,” Murphy said. “My father was killed in Vietnam.”

Corporal Harvey was killed in October of 1965 while on patrol with his company.

“The Vietnam soldiers jumped up, they were ambushed, they jumped out of a dug in trench and surprised them,” Murphy said.

That brutal attack killing thirteen American soldiers.

“There are only two or three that were actually there, in their unit, that survived,” Murphy said.

Her father’s last breath coming just hours before she took her first.

“My mother went into labor when she got the news,” Murphy said.

An attack that lasted moments, robbing her of a lifetime of memories and love from a father she never even got to meet, but could only dream of.

“I had a recurring dream that in the dream my dad would just show up and everything would be ok again,” Murphy said.

That dream, vastly different from the harsh reality.

“When I was a child, my mother was 23 years old and a widow and we didn’t have people and organizations to help,” Murphy said.

She said that’s why she refuses to let her father’s death go in vain and carrying the load gives her an avenue to make sure her father’s sacrifice is never forgotten.

“That was the number one mission, for Carry the Load is bringing the true meaning of Memorial Day back because it can get lost in all the mattress sales and the barbecues,” Murphy said.

Because even if it’s just for a day, honoring his memory, lessens her pain.

“As long as someone, anyone that has passed on, is remembered, their memory and their life basically stays alive,” Murphy said.

With every step she takes during this march of solidarity, she finds a willing family to help carry her grief.

“We didn’t even have to say a word, he just came up and put his arms around me and said thank you for my father’s service and hugged me and it gives you an instant connection to someone,” Murphy said.

Something she said, is taking a load off her shoulders.

“Knowing someone understands you and what you’ve been through and how you feel because those things are sometimes hard to explain,” Murphy said.

Tuesday’s walk will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith Distribution in North Little Rock. It will end at midnight at the Little Rock fire station on Colonel Glenn Road.

Here are the 2019 Carry The Load east coast route guide in central Arkansas on Tuesday, May 21:

8 a.m. Carlisle Fire Department -- 120 W Main St., Carlisle, Ark. 72024

10:30 a.m. Ben E Keith Mid-South Distribution Center -- 1 Ben E. Keith Way, North Little Rock, Ark. 72117

12 p.m. City Market -- 4109 E Broadway St., North Little Rock, Ark. 72117

2 p.m. Dickey Stephens Park Parking Lot -- US 70B and Riverfront Park Dr., North Little Rock, Ark. 72114

4 p.m. TAC Air - LIT -- 2401 Crisp Dr.. Little Rock, Ark. 72202

6 p.m. Little Rock National Cemetery -- 2523 Springer Blvd. Little Rock, Ark. 72206

8 p.m. Little Rock Central Fire Station -- 624 S. Chester Street, Little Rock, Ark. 72114

10 p.m. Brady Elementary School -- 7915 W Markham St. Little Rock, Ark. 72205

11:59 p.m. Little Rock Fire Department Station 14 -- 8121 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock Ark. 72204

Through the Carry The Load programs and events, they are helping to provide Awareness, Education, and Healing. All funds raised through these programs and events help support organizations that provide direct services to our nation's heroes and their families. If you would like to donate, click here.