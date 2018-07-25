The Hot Springs Police Department and the Garland County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to continue to the lip sync challenge in Arkansas.

Office Oma Cervantes starts off the video by receiving a radio call of "thunder and lightning" before it cuts to officers and deputies lip syncing "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons.

The police officer then make their way through a police station before making their way out to the front of the building.

Officers and deputies continue their walk, breaking out into head nods and dances.

Watch a compilation of some of the Arkansas police officers who took part in the challenge so far below:

It looks like the challenge is far from over as police departments across the country continue to release lip sync videos.

