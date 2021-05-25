How Arkansas leaders and activists are fighting racial injustice one year after George Floyd's death

A year after George Floyd's death, we talk to local leaders and activists to learn what they are doing to fight racial injustice in America and in Arkansas.

Where do we go next?

At that time, our own Marlisa Goldsmith challenged everyone to fight racial injustice and asked what you would do to help. Now, a year later, Goldsmith looks at what city and community leaders have done in the past year to create change.

One year ago, the nation watched as a police officer placed his knee onto the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes, which ultimately led to his death.

: What leaders have done

It was 330 days after George Floyd's death that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin would be found guilty of murder.

But it was those nine minutes and 29 seconds that America will never forget.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told us that, "You knew from the start that a guilty verdict was justice."

"There's a sense of relief, but not necessarily a sense of satisfaction," said Phillip Pointer, a senior pastor with St. Mark Baptist Church.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins said the guilty verdict was appropriate and something that the community needed to see.

A murder on public display at a time when much of America was quarantined and had no choice but to repeatedly watch the racial injustice plaguing so many people of color across the country.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests as well as demonstrations in Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Little Rock leaders and activists joined in solidarity, marching to change systemic racial injustices.

Shortly after Floyd's death, our own Marlisa Goldsmith sat down with local leaders to learn what they thought needed to be done in the days ahead to change the historical narrative.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say to a community, 'go heal,' when there is an entire country that is causing the pain," Tamika Edwards told us a year ago. She is the executive director of the Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College. "I would say to the country, 'go change.' Change the laws that create the attitudes that push these outcomes.”

In the past year, people like MD Hunter have turned their anger into action, pushing lawmakers to update policies.

“We want to be out here, we want to be screaming, letting people know about our voices, but there’s also other ways to do that,” Hunter said.

This past April – on the same day the jury reached a guilty verdict in Chauvin’s trial – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law requiring every Arkansas officer to receive yearly training that aims to prevent excessive force.

“I think that’s some progress requiring all law enforcement agencies in the state to be required to provide the duty-to-intervene training," Higgins said. "That’s a step. I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

In Little Rock, Mayor Scott said that in addition to police reform policies, the city has established an independent review committee. The city also banned neck restraints and chokeholds. Scott said that they believe it will help "suppress a number of potential negative issues."

While change won't come overnight, these leaders are hopeful this momentum continues.

Maybe we will see a day where all people are created equal.

“If we think of things systemically rather than situationally, it will help us to maintain that consistency to build the momentum that ultimately will bring about change,” Pointer said.