LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore came to Craig O’Neill with a request.

Could Craig do a video in which Craig makes a homemade mask using just a t-shirt and some shoelaces?

Craig, who would describe himself as being "all thumbs," of course say sure to the challenge.

Craig went to YouTube University for six minutes of tutorials, went and got an old but clean Razorback t-shirt, a pair of shoelaces and a sharpie and set up his smartphone at the kitchen table.

And being that Craig doesn't really know what a vlog is, we decided to help him out on that end and edited together a 7-part tutorial on how to make your own mask!

Welcome to Craig O’Neill’s Mask Academy! Please enjoy the show.

