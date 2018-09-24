LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CBS) - We love the fall season. But why?

Because we get brand new shows, that's why! This Fall, CBS is unveiling six new series.

Here's the rundown on what you need to know.

Monday, Sept. 24

7 p.m.- The Big Bang Theory

7:30 p.m.- Young Sheldon

^Big Bang & Young Sheldon premiere on Monday – but they will also air second new episodes on Thursday in their new time slots.

8 p.m.- Magnum P.I. [*NEW SERIES]

Magnum P.I. [CBS]

About Magnum P.I.:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore "TC" Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

9 p.m.- Bull

Tuesday, Sept. 25

7 p.m.- NCIS [16th season premiere!]

8 p.m. FBI- [*NEW SERIES!]

F.B.I. [CBS]

About FBI:

From Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise comes an eye-opening new procedural about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

EP/W: Greg Plageman (Person of Interest, NYPD Blue)

EP/D: Niels Arden Oplev (Mr. Robot, Under The Dome)

EP/NW: Dick Wolf (Chicago franchise, Law & Order franchise)

EP/NW: Peter Jankowski (Chicago franchise, Law & Order franchise)

EP/NW: Arthur Forney (Chicago franchise, Law & Order franchise)

Cast:

Maggie Bell: Missy Peregrym (Van Helsing, Rookie Blue)

Jubal Valentine: Jeremy Sisto (The Returned, Suburgatory)

Omar Adom "OA" Zidan: Zeeko Zaki (Six, 24: Legacy)

Kristen Chazal: Ebonee Noel (Wrecked, Still Star Crossed)

Dana Mosier: Sela Ward (Independence Day Resurgence, Sisters)

Universal TV Studios in association with CBS Television Studios

Wednesday, Sept. 26

7 p.m.- Survivor [90-minute premiere]

8:30 p.m.- Big Brother [90-minute finale]

Thursday, Sept. 27

7 p.m.- The Big Bang Theory [Premiere at new time period]

7:30 p.m.- Young Sheldon [Premiere at new time period]

8 p.m.- Mom

8:30 p.m.- Murphy Brown [*NEW SERIES!]

Murphy Brown [CBS]

About Murphy Brown:

Multiple Emmy Award winners Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English reunite for Murphy Brown, the revival of the ground-breaking comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events, now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, "fake news" and a vastly different political climate.

Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves and recruits her FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana, and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg.

Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century. Murphy's millennial son, Avery, shares his mother's competitive spirit and quick wit, and is following in her journalistic footsteps—perhaps too closely.

The team still lets off steam at Phil's Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

9 p.m.- S.W.A.T.

Friday, Sept. 28

7 p.m.- MacGyver

8 p.m.- Hawaii Five-0

9 p.m.- Blue Bloods

Saturday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.- 48 Hours [2-Hour Premiere; 31st Season]

Sunday, Sept. 30

7:30 p.m.- God Friended Me [*NEW SERIES!]

God Friended Me [CBS]

About God Friended Me:

God Friended Me is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, a beloved preacher at Harlem's Trinity Church for 25 years who is stung by his son's strong rejection of his faith. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request.

After repeated pokes by God, Miles' curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist suffering from writer's block. Brought together by the "God Account," the two find themselves investigating God's friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who helps Miles and Cara research the enigmatic account.

Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime, he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.

7:30 p.m.- 60 Minutes [51st season premiere]

8:30 p.m.- NCIS: Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 1

7 p.m.- The Neighborhood [*NEW SERIES!]

The Neighborhood [CBS]

About The Neighborhood:

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town.

Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him.

Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

7:30 p.m.- Happy Together [*NEW SERIES!]

Happy Together [CBS]

About Happy Together:

Happy Together stars Damon Wayans, Jr. in a comedy about a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star drawn to their super ordinary suburban life unexpectedly moves in with them.

Jake, an accountant, and his dream wife, Claire, a restaurant and bar designer, are very comfortably settled into their marriage, enjoying evenings together on the couch watching TV and scheduling time to change their outgoing voicemail message. Their tame routine gets a makeover when Jake's client, exuberant music superstar Cooper James, arrives on their doorstep looking for refuge from the paparazzi following a high-profile breakup with his girlfriend.

Jake and Claire quickly discover there's no way they can keep up with their world-famous houseguest's effortlessly cool, fast-paced lifestyle. Cooper, however, enjoys Jake and Claire's more relaxed way of life, discovering that a touch of the ordinary can be extraordinary for all three of them.

Stephnie Weir stars as Claire's mother, Bonnie; Victor Williams stars as Claire's father, Gerald; and Chris Parnell stars as Cooper's agent, Wayne.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

8 p.m.- SEAL Team

9 p.m.- Criminal Minds

Sunday, Oct. 7

9 p.m.- Madam Secretary

For more information on shows, click here. Or if you'd like more on what shows air when, click here.

