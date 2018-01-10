CENTRAL ARKANSAS (KTHV) - National Night Out is being celebrated on Tuesday, October 2 all across the country.

This will be the 35th year for the event. National Night Out is aimed at promoting police officer and community relationships.

It’s also expected to allow citizens to connect with their local law enforcement departments and offices.

Here are some of the departments hosting events for the night:

Conway Police Department

Where: Laurel Park [2310 Robinson Avenue]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Centerpoint is partnering with the team and will grill hamburgers and hotdogs with all the fixings. Officers with the Conway Police Department will be on hand to talk about crime prevention, recruit, and to develop and nurture partnerships with the community.

Benton Police Department

Where: Ralphe Bunche Community Center [1600 Dixie Street]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot Springs Police Department

Where: The HSPD will be visiting different neighborhoods and encouraging people to get out and meet their neighbors.

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jacksonville Police Department

Where: Little Rock Family Housing [101 Arkansas Blvd, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076]

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

University District National Night Out

Where: Saint Mark's Baptist Church

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Your neighbors are lining up local musicians, hot dogs, and awards for our local responders (LRPD, LRFD, MEMS, and UA Little Rock.)

North Little Rock Police Department

Where: Riverside at Rockwater Apartments [1601 Rockwater Blvd, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114]

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We will have a resident selling original jewelry just in time for the holiday season and Comcast will be here for any internet/cable needs! Enjoy your time with your neighbors with a game of Cornhole or try your luck with our Scavenger Hunt!

Where: Idlewild Park [Hosted by Park Hill Neighborhood Association]

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Amboy Methodist Church

When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Little Rock Police Department

Where: St. Charles Neighborhood Park

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Representatives at the event will include Little Rock Police and Fire Departments and Little Rock City Director for Ward 5, Lance Hines.

Where: East Little Rock Neighborhood Resource Center [2500 E 6th St.]

When: 5 p.m. to 7: p.m.

Where: 21st Park [500 E. Pettaway St.]

When: 5 p.m. until 7p.m.

Where: William E Thrasher Boys Club [3301 S. State]

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1813 Wright Avenue

When: 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

Where: Central High School Historical Visitor's Center

When: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol View Neighborhood Resource Center [2715 W. 7th]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: West Central Sports Center [4521 John Barrow]

When: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: Western Hills Elementary School [4901 Western Hills Ave]

When: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Twin Lakes B Community Park

When: 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Where: Willie Hinton Resource Center [3805 W 12th]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Forest Resource Center [2824 Tyler Street]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Whetstone Boys and Girls Club [46 Harrow Drive]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Brookview Park [60 Hindman Dr.]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southwest Community Center [6401 Oman Rd & Baseline]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Baseline Academy School [3623 Baseline Road]

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mann Road Resource Center [9209 Mann Road]

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If we missed any, please send the information to web@thv11.com. And also, check your local department's website or social media to see if it is holding any events for National Night Out.

© 2018 KTHV