LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Now introducing: The all-new Pinky Barber Brush.

No longer will barbers waste time turning around to get a cleaning brush – now they wear it on their little finger cleaning as they go. Yes, the Pinky Barber Brush, but wait there's more – a whole lot more.

“Whew, my career as a barber began in 1987,” Dennis Harris, inventor of the Pinky Barber Brush, said. “And my mom always said I'm gonna be a barber cause we had a dog, that was a collie, and I would cut his hair.”

He had his own shop off Geyer Springs Road until 2009, but that ended when an allergic reaction after a diagnostic procedure was almost fatal.

"Memory loss, panic attacks, anxiety attacks,” he said.

For three years his family watched him battle back only for tragedy to strike again.

“Three years later, December 2012, My family was dealt a horrifying loss," he said.

Harris' youngest son Deshawn died in his sleep. The cause remains a mystery.

Eleven months later, Dennis had an all too vivid dream of something on his finger, and he was sure God's voice telling him what it was.

“That's gonna be something. That's gonna help you revolutionize the barber and beauty industry and I want you to name it the Pinky Barber Brush. So, I'm saying pinky barber brush in my sleep. My wife says what is ‘Pinky Barber Brush.’ I was tryin' to tell her and she said ‘go back to sleep and tell me in the morning,’” he said.

He became a man possessed with the idea, so a friend drew up plans and made some prototypes.

“And the first time I put it on my finger God spoke to me and said ‘That's it,’” he said.

Dennis let his barber friends try it out and they grew to depend on it.

“It's a good habit now. Every time I grab a clipper I'm grabbin' for this now,” fellow barber, Ivan Tate, said.

Dennis got investors like retired Little Rock Fire Chief Greg Summers.

“Well I don't have the battery he has, but I think I'm pretty enthusiastic. I like the idea,” Summers said.

Early last month, after a five-year process, he got the official word: He's an inventor

“So, I have a granted patent now. Even though it was pending, it was still mine,” he said.

Because barbers save cleaning time, they see more customers. No more blade jams, so the shears don't get hot.

All the money made off the invention goes to scholarships, given by the Deshaun Harris Foundation.

