LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Movie rental stores may seem like a thing of the past, but one store in Little Rock is refusing to close down.

Blockbuster closed two of its last three stores last week. But despite one of the biggest names in the business being on the verge of closing down, RAO Video in downtown Little Rock is not letting that stop them.

"I was here long before blockbuster. I was here 10 or 12 years before blockbuster,” owner Robert Oliver said.

When you walk into RAO Video, it's almost like taking a time machine back to the twentieth century. Inside the store sits thousands of movies on DVDs and VHS.

“It gives you a place to actually browse movies. You can’t do that anymore unless you know what you’re searching for. If you do a search on google, it’s going to be narrowed,” manager Victor Oliver said.

Victor said the store doesn't get nearly as many customers as it used to, but business is good enough for now.

"I know a lot of people really appreciate it there's still a lot of customers that have been with us for 20, 30 years. They're happy here. So, for them we try to stay open,” he said.

RAO video opened up in 1977 and Robert said he was the first video store in America. They now plan on being the last.

"There's too many ways to get movies now. Too many things on TV to watch without renting a movie,” Robert said.

Robert said he made most of his money decades ago. To keep the store open today, he added other products to sell.

"We opened up the vape shop to coexist with our video store and we also leased out other spaces in our space here to offset some of the cost,” he said.

Victor says RAO video will continue to stay open, regardless of what the movie industry looks like.

"I have a lot of people coming in here, like a lady today was looking for a kids movie. She couldn't find it anywhere and I had it,” Victor said.

Oliver said another reason why they have been able to keep the business alive is because they no longer have to pay rent.

He bought the building when his business was at its peak.

