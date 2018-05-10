LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One Little Rock woman is getting ready to climb the tallest mountain in Africa to raise awareness about preeclampsia.

On December 26, 2001, Karmon Johnson went into labor with her twin boys, Nicolas and Noah.

"My doctors did everything possible to not deliver me on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day,” she said.

A few days before, Johnson called her doctor because of severe swelling in her ankles. She thought it was normal, but her doctors said she needed to go into labor soon.

"Nicolas and Noah had to be delivered at 24 weeks. The twins were both less than a pound. They died about 18 hours after they were born,” Johnson said.

Johnson suffered from HELLP syndrome. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, it is a life-threatening pregnancy complication considered to be the most severe form of preeclampsia. HELLP affects fewer than one percent of pregnant women in the United States every year.

"Really the only cure is to deliver the child to save the mother's life,” Johnson said.

Symptoms usually occur during the later stages of pregnancy. It is difficult to diagnose and the global mortality rate with HELLP syndrome has been reported as high as 25 percent.

“Liver damage and kidney failure is a common outcome. I’m one of the lucky ones in that I don’t have any lifelong complications. I had HELLP syndrome again with our son Brady who is 15 years old now,” Johnson said.

Johnson said doctors do not know what exactly causes it, which is why she is joining forces with five other women from around the country who also suffered from the condition.

"There's certainly in rural areas where people aren't as aware of what HELLP syndrome is and what the symptoms are. Women are often sent home from the ER,” she said.

Together, the six women will raise awareness while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania – the tallest mountain in Africa at 19,341 feet. The Preeclampsia Foundation is sponsoring the hike called “A Climb for HELLP.”

Johnson said it will take them eight days to hike; climbing four to five hours a day.

"The thing that frightens me the most is the altitude and the sickness. There’s not a lot you can do to prepare for that,” Johnson said.

But once at the top, Johnson said she knows the climb will be worth it.

"I plan to take my crosses with me that have Nicolas and Noah's names on them and put them on there and take a picture certainly,” she said.

Johnson said this hike is for all the women and children who had to experience the unfortunate pain of HELLP.

"Even though Nicolas and Noah were here for less than 24 hours, I know that they endured a lot. It's been a long process and it's something you never fully recover from,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she plans on doing weight training and cardio to prepare. She will also be sleeping in an altitude tent to prepare for Mount Kilimanjaro’s height. The hike starts Feb. 12, 2019.

If you would like to donate to Johnson’s cause to help find a cure for HELLP, click here.

© 2018 KTHV